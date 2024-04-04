Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 361.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.