Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.04

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 4095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

