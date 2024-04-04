Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Cut by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,626. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

