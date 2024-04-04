Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
