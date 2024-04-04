Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $70.22

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.22, but opened at $72.80. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 286,059 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $593.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

