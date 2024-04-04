Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 178,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 186,121 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $88.10.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
