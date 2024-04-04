Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 178,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 186,121 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $88.10.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

