Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 493,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

