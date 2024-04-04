Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading Down 2.2%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 75,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 185,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,047,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $16,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,871,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,874,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

