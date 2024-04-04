DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,871 shares of company stock worth $2,276,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.00 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

