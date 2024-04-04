Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.19

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$108.19 and last traded at C$107.87, with a volume of 460991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.36.

DOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

