DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 4,130 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 228,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 71,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 187,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

