DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 8,150 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,828. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
