DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 8,150 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,828. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.