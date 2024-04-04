DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 2,400 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nuvei makes up approximately 2.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.40% of Nuvei worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVEI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock remained flat at $32.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 902,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.56%.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

