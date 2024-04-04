DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 350 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SWK traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 101,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

