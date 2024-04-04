DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 3,614,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,829. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.