DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB remained flat at $35.79 during trading on Thursday. 569,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

