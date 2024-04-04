DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,350 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

EL traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $149.07. 349,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

