DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,435 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,588,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

