DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,292,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 375,544 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.6 %

TIXT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

