DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

