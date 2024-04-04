DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AEM. CIBC reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 640,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,060. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

