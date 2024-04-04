DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 680,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,866.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 677,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

