Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.36

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 3060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,507,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

