Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $24.08.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile
