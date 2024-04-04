DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 2.9% Higher

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 65,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 321,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

