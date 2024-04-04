Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 68,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 302,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,653. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

