Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 813,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,327. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.