Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,324,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,812,938. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

