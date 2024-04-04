Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Whirlpool by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.04. 222,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

