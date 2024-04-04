Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.6 %

AMN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,800. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

