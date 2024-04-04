Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.29. 450,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

