Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $44,855,000.

OIH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,198. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.49.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

