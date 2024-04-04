DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.64

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 10673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $898.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

