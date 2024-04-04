Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

