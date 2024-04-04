Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.89. 552,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,206,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock valued at $44,687,450. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

