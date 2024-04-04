Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 249,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 166,579 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $695.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

