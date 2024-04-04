Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.75

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.75 and last traded at $100.14, with a volume of 133210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

