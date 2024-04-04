Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.