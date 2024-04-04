Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

Shares of ETN opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.74. Eaton has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

