Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

EVV stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.