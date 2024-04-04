Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 107,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,418. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 44.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

