ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.67 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,159. ECO Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4,217.95 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.