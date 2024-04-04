ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
Shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.67 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,159. ECO Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4,217.95 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECO Animal Health Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.