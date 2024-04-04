Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.22

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.22 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 254647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on ELD
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.3 %
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9804325 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold
In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.