Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $502.89. The stock had a trading volume of 158,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,479. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.10. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.