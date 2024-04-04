Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $770.30. 1,386,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $745.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $357.93 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

