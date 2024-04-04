Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $753.50 and last traded at $759.56. Approximately 720,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,190,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $760.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $745.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.27. The company has a market capitalization of $737.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.