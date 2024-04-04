Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,170. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.