Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 580,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 534,477 shares.The stock last traded at $36.92 and had previously closed at $37.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 528,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endava by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 309,289 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

