Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of EDR opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

