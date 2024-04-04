Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.06 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.06 billion and approximately $39,830.29 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.73 or 0.00295547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.66323207 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $83,477.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

